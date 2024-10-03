RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

RAPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 436,629 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4,183.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 456,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.33.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

