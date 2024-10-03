Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PATK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $147.80.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,274,749.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

