Raymond James Weighs in on Dolly Varden Silver Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dolly Varden Silver in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dolly Varden Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dolly Varden Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded Dolly Varden Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Dolly Varden Silver Price Performance

DV stock opened at C$1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.04. Dolly Varden Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.29.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

