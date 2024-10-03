Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives $9.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,292,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,459,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,292,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,459,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $83,792.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,167,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,682 shares of company stock worth $1,632,044. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $128,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,825,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after buying an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

