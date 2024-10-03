RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

