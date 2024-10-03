Robin George Williams Buys 4,250 Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £5,865 ($7,845.10).

LON:HEAD opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.81) on Thursday. Headlam Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 231 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.57. The firm has a market cap of £109.47 million, a P/E ratio of -903.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

