Robin George Williams Buys 4,250 Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £5,865 ($7,845.10).
Headlam Group Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:HEAD opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.81) on Thursday. Headlam Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 231 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.57. The firm has a market cap of £109.47 million, a P/E ratio of -903.33 and a beta of 1.42.
Headlam Group Company Profile
