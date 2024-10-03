Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$137.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.93.

CP stock opened at C$112.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.1435688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Insiders sold a total of 87,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

