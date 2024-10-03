Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 464,232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 170.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 390,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 63.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

