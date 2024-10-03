Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SABA opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $8.65.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $586,985.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,346,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,046,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 76,100 shares of company stock worth $638,282 over the last 90 days. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.