San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) & LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Head to Head Comparison

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and LandBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

Profitability

LandBridge has a consensus price target of $34.14, indicating a potential downside of 21.65%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 82.97% 466.64% 245.06% LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and LandBridge”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $53.39 million N/A $51.64 million $0.42 9.00 LandBridge $100.26 million 31.80 $260.42 million $3.56 12.24

LandBridge has higher revenue and earnings than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LandBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LandBridge beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.