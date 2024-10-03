Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $89.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sempra traded as high as $84.45 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 366332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.
SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
Sempra Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.