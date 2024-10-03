Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $89.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sempra traded as high as $84.45 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 366332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Get Sempra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Sempra Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $815,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Sempra by 13.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 117,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra by 4.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,891,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,662,000 after buying an additional 133,119 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 249.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 111,314 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.