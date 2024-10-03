Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $11,005.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $11,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,760,586.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.83. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after buying an additional 66,090 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 236,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shake Shack by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

