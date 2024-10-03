Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after purchasing an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

