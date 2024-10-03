SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SITC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised SITE Centers to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SITC

SITE Centers Stock Down 2.8 %

SITC opened at $16.58 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 608,996 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in SITE Centers by 403.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,142 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,719,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,177,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.