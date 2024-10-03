Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.
Smith & Nephew has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.7 %
SNN opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
