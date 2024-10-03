SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SSEZY opened at $25.25 on Monday. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

