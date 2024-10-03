StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. StepStone Group traded as high as $58.17 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 534010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

