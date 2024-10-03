StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.85. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 23.86%.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

