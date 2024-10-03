StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
TAIT opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.48. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
Read More
