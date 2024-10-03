StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.09. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

