StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

