StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.