StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 55.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.