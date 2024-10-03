StockNews.com Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to “Hold”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NYSE AMH opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 98,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 487,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,733.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

