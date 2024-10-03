StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
In other news, Director Benjamin Harris bought 30,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00. In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00. Also, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$377,500.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
