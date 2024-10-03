S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

SANW opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.96. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.