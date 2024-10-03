Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.
About Symbolic Logic
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.