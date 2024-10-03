TD Securities Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.64.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5511983 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martinrea International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
