TD Securities Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.64.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

TSE:MRE opened at C$11.42 on Monday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$10.05 and a twelve month high of C$14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$854.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5511983 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

