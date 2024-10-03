Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

NYSE THC opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,306,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

