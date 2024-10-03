Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Terreno Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho restated an underperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Terreno Realty by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,327,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,587,000 after buying an additional 935,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after purchasing an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after purchasing an additional 727,995 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 712,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,064,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

