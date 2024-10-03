TFI International (TSE:TFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stephens

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
TFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
TFI International Stock Performance
