The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $126,156.40 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,156.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,845,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,217.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,453 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $70,208.64.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,205 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $44,951.45.

On Friday, August 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $203,966.07.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $211,697.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,200 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $12,516.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,903 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $112,737.02.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,371 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $370,620.49.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $227,515.68.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,254,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 232.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 101,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,777 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

