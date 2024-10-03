The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.91.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. Lear has a 52 week low of $101.67 and a 52 week high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 70.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

