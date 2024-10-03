TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

