Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $125.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

TTD stock opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,077,248 shares of company stock valued at $115,353,156. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

