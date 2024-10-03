Trade Desk’s (TTD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.89.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $112.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,897,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,077,248 shares of company stock worth $115,353,156. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,277.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 479,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.