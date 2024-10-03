Traders Purchase High Volume of Anywhere Real Estate Put Options (NYSE:HOUS)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 21,700 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,678% compared to the typical daily volume of 781 put options.

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.30. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $2,230,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 50,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

