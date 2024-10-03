TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Declares Dividend Increase – $75.00 Per Share

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 75.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.
TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,442.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,320.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,289.62.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
