Truist Financial Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $34.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $25.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. APA has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that APA will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 131.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,041 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $28,593,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

