Truist Financial Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $150.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $150.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

