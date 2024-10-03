TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTEC. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. TTEC has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $273.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $534.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.67 million. Research analysts predict that TTEC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 280.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

