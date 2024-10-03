UBS Group Initiates Coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRU. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,580 shares of company stock worth $2,328,929 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

