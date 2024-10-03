UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

UMH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 614.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect UMH Properties to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

UMH opened at $19.26 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

