Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $14.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verastem from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. Verastem has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Verastem by 4,172.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

