Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

VCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $40.70 on Monday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4,070.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $721,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,045 shares of company stock worth $1,956,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 204,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

