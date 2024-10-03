VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $466,640.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $187.76 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in VeriSign by 836.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,133,000 after purchasing an additional 422,676 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,914,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in VeriSign by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,771,000 after purchasing an additional 242,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

