Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on VRNA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

