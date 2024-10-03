Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.20 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average is $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

