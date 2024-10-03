W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE:WPC opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 35.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 362,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,939,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $1,976,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

