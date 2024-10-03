Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $2,348,559.36 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $647.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,338,000 after buying an additional 86,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

