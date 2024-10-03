Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $81.13 and last traded at $80.89. Approximately 3,118,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 17,393,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.75.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,334,670 shares of company stock worth $958,025,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after purchasing an additional 644,353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,184,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,946,000 after purchasing an additional 834,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $647.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.